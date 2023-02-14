Home Business Amadori, reached an out-of-court settlement with his niece Francesca
Amadori, reached an out-of-court settlement with his niece Francesca

Amadori, reached an out-of-court settlement with his niece Francesca

Amadori, dismissal of niece Francesca: an out-of-court settlement reached

The dispute between Francesca Amadori and the family business ends with an out-of-court settlement. Francesca Amadori, the granddaughter of Francesco Amadori, the founder of the homonymous group, who held the position of communication manager, in January 2022 she had been fired by the then CEO. From there the first hearing in December 2022 before the labor judge of the Court of Forlì, postponed to verify the possibility of reaching an agreement between the parties before arriving at the sentence. Agreement reached yesterday.

“Yesterday the ongoing dispute between Francesca Amadori and the family business found a consensual and positive conclusion – the defense lawyers of Francesca Amadori, Luca Laudato, Domenico Tambasco, Barbara Cortesi, Marco Praino, Andrea Cattaneo, Adele Santelia make known – Mutual willingness made possible an agreement that would allow, first of all, the protection of the company as a heritage of the family, employees and the whole community”. “The company wishes Francesca Amadori to be able to fruitfully embark on a different professional path, based on his 18 years of presence in the company, during which – reads the note – the same, has demonstrated competence and professionalism “.

