When it rains, turning point is close

The Primavera promises to be full of surprises! The seasonal projections for April and May, which have just arrived, are very interesting and in some ways amazing, especially after the long dry and anomalous period of the winter that has just passed.

To better understand this kind of forecast – underlines the site www.ilmeteo.it – ​​a necessary premise must be made. As has happened in recent years, once again the Primavera it risks being fluctuating, probably tossed between anticyclonic phases with above average temperatures (even almost on summer values) and sudden cold outbreaks capable of triggering extreme weather events, such as for example hailstorms that usually occur in the middle of summer. These are the clear signs of the climate changes underway and the effects are being noticed, increasingly marked, also on our country.

That said, according to the latest updates, between April and May le temperature they will be well above the average, with deviations from the reference values ​​as much as +1°C over a large part of the Mediterranean basin. At the moment the heaviest (and therefore warmest) anomalies would seem to affect the Center-South thanks to the presence of a persistent and constant high pressure area. And this, after all, given the trend of recent years, does not represent a great surprise.

April/May: an important change concerns the general trend on rainfall expected in the coming months. In fact, after a very long dry period that has lasted since the end of 2021, something could unlock right in the second part of the season spring. The areas that could have a surplus of rains? This time most interested would be the regions of Center-North. All this could be caused by powerful meridian exchanges: these are abrupt and rapid changes in the weather with late cold waves descending directly from the North Pole. Above average precipitation (green) between April and May The danger caused by the contrasts between a warm out of the norm and sudden late cold outbreaks should not be underestimated: extreme phenomena are increasingly frequent in Italy too, especially during the spring season, such as violent thunderstorms (even with hail), tornadoes or storms.

Even the month of Maggio it could follow this climatic trend with thermal values ​​well above the average and even with the first flare-ups of summer-like heat capable of making us even exceed 30°C in the event of the first advances of the fearsome African anticyclone.

