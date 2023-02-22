Home Business Amazon (+1.7%) completes the acquisition of One Medical for $3.49 billion
Amazon (+1.7%) completes the acquisition of One Medical for $3.49 billion

by admin
Amazon (+1.7%) completes the acquisition of One Medical for $3.49 billion

Amazon today closed a $3.49 billion deal to acquire One Medical after the US Federal Trade Commission did not object to the e-commerce giant’s proposed acquisition last July .

One Medical is a company specialized in the telemedicine sector, in fact, from its app it is possible to access medical advice remotely, as well as book appointments in more than 200 specialized centres.

The deal concluded today is Amazon’s largest deal to date in the healthcare industry. Amazon has long had ambitions to expand into healthcare.

Currently, Amazon’s other healthcare companies include Amazon Pharmacy, built on the assets of pharmaceutical startup PillPack acquired in 2018, and Amazon Clinic, a referral service that refers patients to partner physicians for chat consultations for treatment. of common diseases.

Finally, Amazon said that following the acquisition it would offer discounted subscriptions of One Medical for a limited time, thereby offering new customers the first-year package for $144, down from its regular price of $199.

Meanwhile, on Wall Street, the Amazon stock is currently up 1.7%, thus reaching $96.2 per share

