Amazon stock in free fall on Wall Street, after the US e-commerce giant founded by Jeff Bezos announced a quarterly report that disappointed on the revenue front. The fourth quarter revenue guidance was also disappointing.

Amazon reported earnings per share of 28 cents per share in the third quarter of the year, higher than the 22 cents eps expected, on average, by the consensus.

Revenue rose 15% year-on-year to $ 127.10 billion, but was still below the $ 127.46 billion expected by the consensus.

The cloud-computing division Amazon Web Services grossed revenue up 27% to $ 20.5 billion, which is less than an estimated $ 21.1 billion.

Amazon also announced that it expects fourth quarter revenue between $ 140 and $ 148 billion, corresponding to an annual growth rate of between 2% and 8%. Analysts interviewed by Refinitiv had, however, expected higher revenue of $ 155.15 billion.

AMZN stock slides into Wall Street afterhours trading by around 13%, after sinking to -19% shortly after the third quarter accounts release.

Over the past year, the stock has fallen by 28%, compared to the decline in the S&P 500 of -13%.