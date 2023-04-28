Amazon, accounts recovering but the cloud is slowing down. Title on the roller coaster

Listen to the audio version of the article

Amazon, in the wake of other Big Techs, beats quarterly budget expectations. However, its outlook on the cloud services profit engine, where it remains the leader, betrays weaknesses. And this unnerves Wall Street: after initially pushing the stock up in the post-market by even 10%, investors quickly backtracked. Shares lost all gains and slid down about 2 percent. Since January, the stock has so far gained around 30%, after halving during 2022 on the back of disappointing performances.

The estate of the first quarter

Between January and March, the group benefited from stable demand for online shopping and advertising and from continued growth in cloud computing activities. Sales of $127.4 billion, up 9%, fared better than expectations by $124.55 billion. Net income came in at $3.17 billion, reversing the $3.84 billion loss recorded a year earlier. In turn, at 31 cents a share, it beat expectations by 21 cents.

Advertising and cloud services

More specifically, advertising revenue rose 23% to $9.5 billion, over the estimated $9.1 billion. “Our advertising business continues to deliver robust growth, thanks in large part to our investments in machine learning to help customers see relevant information during their engagement with us, which in turn delivers particularly robust outcomes for brands. ”, underlined the CEO Andy Jassy. AWS, the crucial cloud division, for its part reported a 16% increase in revenues to 21.35 billion, above the 21.22 billion expected, even if the step was less than the previous 20%. Amazon Web Services also remained the cornerstone of profitability, with operating income of $5.1 billion.

Pessimism on cloud horizons

However, pessimism has spread in the face of the cautious statements of the financial director Brian Olsavsky commenting the results, words that have contained an alarm at least on the immediate future: Amazon’s customers are marrying savings strategies, especially when it comes to the cloud. “As expected, customers continue to explore ways to optimize their cloud spend in response to challenging economic conditions,” he warned. “We see this optimization continuing into the second quarter,” he added, with revenue growth in April lower than in the first quarter. Collectively, the company expects revenues of $127 billion to $133 billion between April and June, versus expectations of $129.83 billion, an increase of 5 percent to 10 percent over last year. Amazon is also engaged in drastic steps to reduce costs and consequently improve financial performance, after expansions now judged excessive during the pandemic: it has triggered the elimination of 27,000 jobs, a record in 29 years of company history.

Now Apple is waiting at the gate



Amazon’s most troubled quarter came after the positive ones of Meta, rewarded on Wall Street by a double-digit leap in the stock, as well as Alphabet and Microsoft, in turn exceeding expectations and welcomed by increases in their respective shares. Apple is still missing from the appeal of American Big Tech, which will give the accounts on May 4 and will be able to offer further clarifications on the state of health of the sector and its prospects.