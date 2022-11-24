Listen to the audio version of the article

Signed in Cagliari the first corporate agreement between Amazon Italia Customer Service and the trade union organizations of the TLCs. The agreement concerns the 1,700 workers of the Customer Service of the hub in the Sardinian capital and concerns smart working, safety and wage levels. The agreement will now pass to the scrutiny of the workers.

«We can state – says Tonino Ortega, regional secretary of Uilcom – that this is a historic date: it is the first corporate agreement signed by Amazon in the telecommunications sector and represents a decisive turning point in the sector, because improvements are being introduced both from the from an economic point of view, of rights and of organization and safety at work”.

There are three aspects that affect the agreement signed between the parties. We move from smart working and therefore from productivity control and remote verification elements. “With this agreement, the data will be aggregated – explains Ortega – and therefore the privacy of the workers will be protected”. Then there is the aspect concerning company relations and therefore the role of trade union organisations. «It clearly defines which role the company and which the trade union organizations have in the field of industrial relations». And then what is included in the second level agreements which affects the recognition of meal vouchers, Sunday allowances and holidays.

For Pierpaolo Secchi, Uilcom’s TLC regional coordinator, this is an important milestone. “The workers’ assemblies will soon be convened during which all the details of the agreement reached will be illustrated in greater detail”. It’s not all. For the two trade unionists, the industrial relations protocol “on which an agreement was finally reached” with Amazon Italy “will make it possible to enhance the contribution of union representatives on the definition of various institutions and contractual elements which until now were decided exclusively by the company , significantly improving the normative, economic and material conditions of the workers”.