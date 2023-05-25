Amazon: agreement with WeWork to expand presence in London

Amazon has partnered with WeWork to occupy space in an office building located in the heart of London.

The e-commerce giant will occupy about 6,500 square feet at WeWork’s recently remodeled Moore Place, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The space can accommodate approximately 1,000 people, and the deal includes an option to obtain additional space in the building. The companies did not comment.

Amazon’s London presence includes buildings on High Holborn and Principal Place, where the northern edge of the City meets Shoreditch, a traditionally popular neighborhood for tech startups.