Amazon Agrees to Pay $25 Million Fine for Violating Child Privacy Regulations with Alexa

Amazon Agrees to $25 Million Fine for Allegedly Violating Child Privacy Regulations with Alexa

Amazon has reached an agreement with US authorities to pay a fine of $25 million for allegedly violating child privacy regulations with its popular voice assistant, Alexa. The US Justice Department stated that since May 2018, Amazon’s Alexa offerings have targeted children under the age of 13 with voice-activated products and services.

The complaint, filed by the US Executive before the Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington, criticized Amazon for indefinitely storing voice recordings by default, which violates the COPPA children’s privacy protection rule. According to the regulation, these recordings should only be kept for a reasonable time.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleged that Alexa engaged in unfair privacy practices by not honoring requests to delete users’ geolocation information and by not notifying them of the non-deletion. The judicial decision mandates that Amazon pays $25 million in civil penalties and implement measures such as identifying and eliminating inactive child profiles, except if the parents request otherwise.

Amazon will also have to inform parents of this policy change and refrain from making false statements about the retention, access, or deletion of user data. The company must delete data upon request and inform consumers about their information retention and deletion practices.

The head of the Civil Division at the Department of Justice, Brian Boynton, emphasized the commitment to protect children online and prevent companies from misrepresenting information to parents. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Justice Department had previously announced Amazon’s violation of children’s privacy laws, expressing concerns about unnecessary access to personal data.

This settlement highlights the importance of safeguarding children’s privacy online and serves as a reminder for companies to comply with regulations and protect user data.

