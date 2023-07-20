Home » Amazon Agrees to Pay $25 Million Fine for Violating Child Privacy Regulations with Alexa
Business

Amazon Agrees to Pay $25 Million Fine for Violating Child Privacy Regulations with Alexa

by admin
Amazon Agrees to Pay $25 Million Fine for Violating Child Privacy Regulations with Alexa

Amazon Agrees to $25 Million Fine for Allegedly Violating Child Privacy Regulations with Alexa

Amazon has reached an agreement with US authorities to pay a fine of $25 million for allegedly violating child privacy regulations with its popular voice assistant, Alexa. The US Justice Department stated that since May 2018, Amazon’s Alexa offerings have targeted children under the age of 13 with voice-activated products and services.

The complaint, filed by the US Executive before the Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington, criticized Amazon for indefinitely storing voice recordings by default, which violates the COPPA children’s privacy protection rule. According to the regulation, these recordings should only be kept for a reasonable time.

Additionally, the lawsuit alleged that Alexa engaged in unfair privacy practices by not honoring requests to delete users’ geolocation information and by not notifying them of the non-deletion. The judicial decision mandates that Amazon pays $25 million in civil penalties and implement measures such as identifying and eliminating inactive child profiles, except if the parents request otherwise.

Amazon will also have to inform parents of this policy change and refrain from making false statements about the retention, access, or deletion of user data. The company must delete data upon request and inform consumers about their information retention and deletion practices.

The head of the Civil Division at the Department of Justice, Brian Boynton, emphasized the commitment to protect children online and prevent companies from misrepresenting information to parents. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the Justice Department had previously announced Amazon’s violation of children’s privacy laws, expressing concerns about unnecessary access to personal data.

See also  Venezuela destroys its forests

This settlement highlights the importance of safeguarding children’s privacy online and serves as a reminder for companies to comply with regulations and protect user data.

You may also like

Steady Growth in China’s Online Retail Market Forecasted...

Tesla: Musk announces self-driving cars by the end...

What to know about voting in Spain

In Novara a “lager” kennel. Animals without food...

NIXT China Summit 2023: Exploring Emerging Technologies and...

Are pellet stoves a climate-friendly alternative to gas...

Wall Street: Dow Jones with plus sign. Expected...

At Cybertruck premiere: Tesla workers show bizarre hand...

Renewal of the national collective agreement for banks:...

Tesla’s Q2 Gross Profit Margin Hits New Low:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy