Amazon employee layoffs have already started. This is what is reported in an article by CNBC, after the diffusion of the rumors of the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal, relating to the decision of the US e-commerce giant to lay off around 10,000 employees.

Several employees have already been contacted, especially those in the Alexa and Luna divisions, and informed of the imminent cut.

For now, no official announcement: the confirmation of the layoffs came from some comments posted on LinkedIn by Amazon employees, who announced that they were affected by the cuts.