Amazon.com Inc. decided to lay off a total of more than 18,000 employees – the largest reduction in the workforce in the company’s history – confirming the deep crisis that the technology sector is going through. L’CEO Andy Jassy announced the layoff plan to staff in a January 4 memo. Initially the cuts, which began last year, were expected to affect around 10,000 employees, mainly concentrated in Amazon’s retail division and human resources functions such as recruiting.

“Amazon has weathered uncertain and difficult economic times in the past and will continue to do so,” said Jassy. “These changes will help us pursue our long-term opportunities with a stronger cost structure.”

While the prospect of large layoffs has loomed over Amazon for months — the company has acknowledged it has been hiring too many people during the pandemic — the total headcount, up from forecasts, suggests the company’s outlook has become more complicated in recent months. . Workforce intervention aligns Amazon with other Big Tech companies bent on downsizing. Salesforce Inc., for example, recently announced plans to eliminate about 10% of its workforce and cut its real estate holdings.

Positive shareholder reaction

Amazon investors have reacted positively to the latest belt-tightening efforts, betting on an increase in the e-commerce company’s profits. Shares are up nearly 2% in recent trading after The Wall Street Journal first reported on the plan.

The overall layoff of 18,000 employees constitutes the largest workforce cut ever by a big tech company during the current economic downturn, but Amazon also has a much larger workforce than other Silicon Valley companies. At the end of September 2022, it had more than 1.5 million employees, so that the latest announced cuts would represent around 1% of the workforce.