Amazon Announces Hiring of 30,000 Workers in California for Christmas Season

Amazon to Hire 30,000 Workers in California for Christmas Season

Amazon, the e-commerce giant, has recently announced plans to hire 30,000 workers in the state of California. The company aims to fill positions in its operations network during the upcoming Christmas season. It is projected that by the end of 2023, approximately 250,000 employees will be hired in the United States, encompassing full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions.

John Felton, senior vice president of global operations at Amazon, shared his thoughts on the matter, stating that there will be opportunities available at Amazon for individuals seeking short-term ways to earn extra income. Furthermore, the company aims to provide a stepping stone for those looking to embark on a fulfilling and rewarding career with the company.

Felton also emphasized the company’s excitement in hiring an additional 250,000 people this year, particularly during the holiday season. The vacancies at Amazon will primarily revolve around packing, sorting, and shipping products. The company has assured that fair salaries, benefits, and labor flexibility will be provided, offering employees a wide range of schedules.

Employees working within Amazon’s operations network will be responsible for tasks such as storing, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping customer orders. Felton added that these roles can serve as the starting point for a long-term career, either within or outside the company.

In an effort to enhance its hiring package, Amazon has introduced several benefits this year. These include an emergency savings plan and financial assistance for employees. Holly Sullivan, vice president of Global Economic Development at Amazon, expressed her satisfaction in providing economic opportunities for millions of people in North America.

Sullivan highlighted Amazon’s commitment to offering jobs with competitive salaries, great benefits, and free upskilling opportunities. The company aims to support its employees in advancing their careers and personal development.

Overall, Amazon’s plans to hire 30,000 workers in California and 250,000 employees by the end of 2023 showcase the company’s dedication to meeting the demands of the holiday season while providing economic opportunities and growth potential for its workforce.

