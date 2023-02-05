Amazon, advertising revenues fly (+19%)

Amazon in contrast to the others Big Tech. In the fourth quarter of 2022, the giant of Jeff Bezos saw its advertising revenues “fly” to 11.6 billion dollars (+19%). With this result, income comes to represent a share of just under 8% of the group’s entire business.

The good performance of the sponsorships of the products sold on the platform and the advertising on Prime Video.

Despite these results, Amazon complains that “consistent with our expectations, fourth-quarter revenues remained under pressure due to the weak advertising questionwhich we believe continues to be impacted by the uncertain and volatile macroeconomic landscape,” said the CFO Susan Liduring the conference call with analysts.

