Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: What to Expect

The much-anticipated Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts are right around the corner, offering customers the chance to score incredible deals on a wide range of products. Beginning on November 17th and continuing through November 27th, Amazon is gearing up to offer up to 65% off on select items, making it the perfect opportunity to not only score the right gifts for Christmas but also get much-needed household supplies, electronic equipment, fashion and beauty products, toys, and Amazon devices.

So, what exactly can customers expect in terms of offers? For Black Friday, select De’Longhi coffee and espresso machines will be available with savings of up to $400, while the Sony ZV-1F vlog camera will have a $100 discount. Additionally, customers can save up to 70% on Amazon devices like Echo Pop and enjoy up to 50% off on select NERF products and 44% off on select Ninja kitchen appliances.

For those looking to spruce up their homes, BISSELL vacuum cleaners will also be on sale with up to 42% savings, while Lancôme makeup, skincare, and fragrance products will see a 30% discount. Other notable savings include 30% off on Blake Lively’s Betty Buzz carbonated soft drink and a 25% discount on Ruggable x Sarrah and Verena washable rugs, as well as 20% off on Blueland plastic-free dishwasher tablets.

Moving on to Cyber Monday, customers can take advantage of up to 46% savings on select Instant Pot kitchen appliances, as well as discounts of 37% on certain Vitamix blenders, KitchenAid mixers, and kitchen appliances. HeyDude will also see a 45% price drop, offering an array of irresistible deals.

Amazon devices will also be a highlight during Cyber Monday, with up to 35% off on items such as Echo Studio, Amazon Fire TV 55″, Omni QLED Series 4K UHD smart TV, and the new Fire HD 10 tablet. The lowest prices in history will also be available on Kindle Scribe Essentials packages.

Additionally, select Fisher-Price toys and Amazon-exclusive La Roche-Posay skincare bundles will be up for grabs with up to 30% off, while certain fashion products for men, women, and children from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter’s will also see the same percentage discount.

Rounding out the Cyber Monday offerings are 20% off on Ninja baking utensils and Breville coffee machines, and 15% off on specific Essie nail polishes and sets.

With these irresistible deals on the horizon, ready to kick off from November 17th, Amazon customers will have the chance to save big on a wide array of products, making it the perfect time to stock up on holiday gifts and household essentials. Start compiling your wish list now to make sure you don’t miss out on these fantastic discounts!

