The Amazon stock rose on Wall Street, with + 0.74% at € 124.44. Analysts at BofA today confirmed the Buy rating with a target price of $ 170. The US house business believes that Amazon should be more resilient to the economic slowdown but is not immune.

Last week FedEx announced its first quarter results indicating the rapid decline in package volumes globally and the FedEx CEO added that he expects the global economy to enter recession.