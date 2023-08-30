Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Warns Employees: Return to Office or Face Consequences

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has warned employees that they must comply with the company’s plan to return to the office or consider seeking employment elsewhere. This message from Jassy confirms Amazon’s ongoing pressure on staff to return to US offices at least three days a week. Jassy made these comments during a recent internal event, and a recording of the session shows him telling reluctant employees that the return-to-office policy “probably won’t work for them.”

The issue of legal rights for employees who were hired as virtual employees 12 months ago and whether they can be forced to work in an office has sparked debates on platforms like Reddit and Blind. Some employees have questioned the justification for the policy and asked Jassy to share internal data to support it. In response, Jassy stated that the decision was based on an evaluation of various factors, including business results. He explained that Amazon had limited data to support an indefinite remote work policy and had to make decisions based on that limited data in the past.

Amazon has also emphasized that its approach to remote work will evolve along with the conditions of the pandemic. However, the company recently sent some employees an email stating that it was aware they were not showing up to the office often enough, signaling that attendance is being closely monitored.

In May, over 1,000 corporate employees of Amazon staged a walkout to protest the company’s in-person policy, describing it as “rigid and one size fits all.” It seems that employees who are unwilling to accept the return-to-office policy may have limited prospects of continuing with Amazon.