Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN ) Chief Executive Andy Jassy ( AMZN ) said that Amazon’s layoffs will continue into next year. Toughest decision ever as a CEO.

In an open letter to employees, Jassy said Amazon is cutting jobs in its devices and books businesses. According to The Wall Street Journal (The Wall Street Journal), Amazon’s layoffs affect the entire enterprise level and may affect 10,000 employees, accounting for 3% of the total workforce.

“It’s definitely the hardest decision in the year and a half I’ve been in this role,” Jassy said Thursday, speaking for the first time about the layoffs. “I, and all the leaders who made these decisions, don’t forget that we are cutting not just positions, but people with emotion, ambition, and responsibility whose lives will be affected.”

Jassy said Amazon has not yet determined how many positions will be affected by the layoffs, and the company is currently evaluating its workforce levels and investments.

