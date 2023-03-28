Amazon changes the rules in Europe

“Amazon the rules of the marketplace are also changing in Europe, with consequences for the entire supply chain, consumers in primis who could go back to paying for many of the shipments which are now free because they are included in the service offered by Amazon Prime”. If you ask Paula Marzariomarketplace expert, president and founder of BrandOn Group, the Italian company created to enable companies to sell more and better on online marketplaces, in the aftermath of the emails that Amazon sent to over 20,000 European distributors to communicate the decision “to focus on sourcing brands directly from the owners, rather than sourcing from them”. A “revolution” that effectively establishes the end of the relationship between the world‘s most popular ecommerce platform and many of its distributors.

A new model based on sellers

Yes, because with this email Amazon effectively communicates the end of the relationship with a part of its people vendor (distributors who sell to the platform – B2B model), to favor another business model based exclusively on seller (distributor or brand that sells directly to the final consumer through Amazon – B2C) revolutionizing the procurement method by which brands will be able to sell directly on the Amazon marketplace.

“Like immediate impact many brands noThey will not be able to satisfy shipping with Prime if they have to publish their products directly on the marketplace instead of selling to Amazon” explains Paola Marzario “therefore there are different scenarios: either there will be less choice of products oh seller will put in addition to the cost of the product shipping costs, which the user will therefore have to pay separately. There is also a third option: the consumer may find himself forced to buy multipacks (several packs of the same product) to ensure that the seller is able to bear the impact of logistics costs and therefore include them in the final price without increasing costs for the buyer”.

Profits ahead of the consumer experience

The same goes for consumers outside Italy or outside the country where the seller you want to buy from is located: they will pay more in terms of shipping costs. And this is true for all of Europe. “For the first time, the American giant puts its profitability ahead of the customer experience, so whoever buys on Amazon” explains Marzario “will have less products guaranteed by Prime shippinga detail that is not irrelevant if you think about how the shopping experience impacts on the consumer’s willingness to buy”.

This change, therefore, will not only concern the B2B world but will also have a cascading effect on buyers. Not a small thing, if we think that, according to the Amazon Shopper Report 2022, in our country 96% of the population between 16 and 65 years of age has bought on the American giant at least once, while 80% of them buy on Amazon regularly, at least once a month. As Paola Marzario explains, “every actor in the supply chain involved in this revolution will suffer the consequences and the consumers could lose out, who risk having to say goodbye to free shipping for many products”.