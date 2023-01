Listen to the audio version of the article

Ten thousand layoffs are not enough. Eighteen thousand are needed for Amazon, which through its CEO announced the most massive workforce cut in the company’s history, but also in the history of the entire Big Tech macrocosm. A macrocosm that in 2022 – according to the Layoff.fyi website which collects the total numbers of layoffs – left over 150 thousand people at home.

The news on Amazon immediately took the form of a very cold shower, for those who …