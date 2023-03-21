Home Business Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs
The 18,000 licensors announced at the beginning of the year are clearly not enough. And Amazon puts its head and hands back on the numbers of its workforce, deciding to cut a further 9,000 jobs.

The news emerged from a letter, signed by CEO Andy Jassy, ​​sent to employees in the past few hours: «I am writing to share that we intend to eliminate another 9,000 positions in the coming weeks. This is a difficult decision but one that we believe is for the good of the company in the long term,” wrote the CEO.

It should be remembered that the one announced in January had actually become the largest reduction in the workforce in the history of the Seattle giant. Confirming the profound crisis that the technology sector is going through, with eCommerce in the lead.

Initially the cuts, which had already started in part in the final months of 2022, were expected to affect around 10 thousand employees, mainly concentrated in Amazon’s retail division and in human resources functions such as recruitment. As the months went by, and with the worsening of a macro context grappling with few certainties, Bezos’ company decided to rethink the cuts. And with today’s announcement, the total number of layoffs reaches 27,000 employees.

This overall layoff constitutes the largest workforce cut ever by a big tech company during the current economic downturn, but Amazon also has a much larger workforce than other Silicon Valley firms. At the end of September 2022 it could count on more than 1.5 million employees.

