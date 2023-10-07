Home » Amazon Enters the Satellite Race with Launch of Project Kuiper, Competing with SpaceX’s Starlink
Amazon Joins Race to Provide Global Internet Coverage with Satellite Constellation Project Kuiper

Amazon has made its entry into the competitive field of satellite constellations for global internet connectivity, following SpaceX and its Starlink system. The company launched the first two prototype satellites for its Project Kuiper network on Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida. While United Launch Alliance confirmed the success of the mission, Amazon has not yet confirmed contact with the satellites.

If the mission proves successful, Amazon plans to launch hundreds more satellites into orbit, eventually creating a network of over 3,200 satellites that will work together to transmit internet connectivity to the ground. This approach is similar to SpaceX’s Starlink constellation, which already has over 4,500 active satellites in orbit.

The push for satellite-based internet services aims to bring high-speed internet access to areas without reliable connectivity. Currently, nearly 3 billion people lack basic internet access due to the limited reach of traditional internet infrastructure such as fiber optic cables.

However, the proliferation of satellite constellations in low Earth orbit raises concerns about space debris and interference with astronomical observations. The Federal Communications Commission has begun improving its space debris reduction policies, and companies like Amazon and SpaceX have committed to practicing sustainable operations and mitigating interference with telescopes.

In terms of competition, while SpaceX’s Starlink already has over a million customers, documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal show that the megaconstellation has not met initial projections. As for Project Kuiper, Amazon aims to produce user terminals at lower prices compared to Starlink, targeting a cost of $400 per device.

One challenge for Amazon’s Project Kuiper is the lack of its own rockets. The company currently relies on United Launch Alliance and Blue Origin’s collaboration for launching satellites. However, Jeff Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, is reportedly behind schedule in its rocket development.

Despite these challenges, Amazon plans to launch its first production satellites in early 2023 and offer beta testing to initial customers by late 2024. The company’s entry into the race for global internet coverage could have significant implications for internet access worldwide, but it remains to be seen how it will compete with SpaceX’s Starlink.

