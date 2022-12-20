The EU Antitrust has accepted the commitments offered by Amazon against the misuse of non-public company data of independent sellers and to avoid possible favoritism for those sellers who use its logistics and delivery services, as reported by the Ansa agency.

The commitments from Jeff Bezos’ company came following Brussels launching two formal investigations in 2019 and 2020.

The stock rose slightly by 0.6% during the session on Wall Street.

In the EU’s sights were also the criteria established by Amazon to select the winner of the ‘Buy Box’ and push the use of the ‘Prime’ loyalty program by independent sellers.

To resolve the dispute, Amazon pledged “not to use non-public data relating to or derived from the activities of independent sellers for its retail business“; “treat all sellers equally in the bid ranking for the purpose of selecting the Buy Box winner”; “establish non-discriminatory conditions and criteria for the qualification of sellers on the market and offers to Prime”; “allow Prime sellers to freely choose any carrier for their delivery and logistics services and negotiate terms directly with the carrier of their choice”; and “do not use” for your own benefit “any information obtained through Prime regarding the terms and performance of third-party carriers”.

The European Commission and Amazon will close 2022 putting an end to the dispute over the anti-competitive behavior of the web giant.