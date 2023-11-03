Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Relocates to Miami for Family and Business Expansion

Headline: Jeff Bezos Leaves Seattle for Miami to be Closer to Family and Blue Origin

Sub-headline: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced on Instagram that he will be moving from Seattle, where he has lived since 1994, to Miami to be closer to his parents and his space exploration company Blue Origin.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Bezos revealed that his parents had recently relocated to Florida, where he and his family resided during his younger years. Wanting to be nearer to his loved ones, Bezos made the emotional decision to leave Seattle, a city he had called home for the longest period. He expressed his gratitude for the many incredible memories he had created in the city, stating that it would always hold a special place in his heart.

The Instagram post also featured a retro video showcasing Amazon’s humble beginnings in a garage in Bellevue, Washington, which was the company’s first “office.” The three-bedroom house, where it all started, was sold a few years ago for an impressive $1.5 million.

Amazon, which flourished and made its mark in the state, grew to become one of the biggest companies in the world. Seattle became the home of Amazon’s headquarters, employing over 55,000 individuals.

Aside from family considerations, Bezos mentioned another important factor influencing his decision: his space exploration company, Blue Origin. The company’s operations are increasingly shifting to Cape Canaveral, located about three hours north of Miami. Being closer to Blue Origin’s base became crucial for Bezos as he continues to oversee the company’s ambitious projects.

Bezos also emphasized his love for Miami, claiming that he and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, are thrilled to be there. Sanchez, who collaborates with Bezos on various philanthropic initiatives, praised their excellent partnership and stated that they have a lot of fun together.

Adding to their Miami adventure, the couple recently invested in neighboring mansions in Biscayne Bay for a staggering combined price of $144 million. The area is known as the “Billionaire Bunker” and boasts esteemed residents such as investor Carl Icahn and NFL star Tom Brady.

Notably, Florida’s lack of state capital gains tax played a role in Bezos’s decision. This is in contrast to Washington, where the Supreme Court recently upheld a measure imposing a capital gains tax. As Bezos periodically sells Amazon stock, the absence of this tax in Florida provides him with a positive financial advantage.

Bezos’s decision to relocate to Miami marks a significant chapter in his life, as he continues to make remarkable strides in both his personal and professional endeavors.

