Jeff Bezos is said to be the client and owner of a new super yacht. picture alliance / Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx | Dennis Van Tine/STAR MAX/IPx

Jeff Bezo’s new super yacht is estimated at 470 million euros and is 127 meters long, as reported by “Spiegel”. The manufacturer is therefore the Dutch shipyard Oceanco. Test drives are currently being carried out with it, as can be seen on a video. The yacht previously caused a stir among residents of Rotterdam, as a historic bridge was to be removed for them in the meantime.

Jeff Bezos is not a man who thinks small. This is also evident in his latest toy. The multi-billionaire is said to be the client and owner of the sailing yacht “Koru”, which has now been spotted on the first test drives after disputes with residents in Rotterdam. Their value is estimated at 470 million euros, like that „Spiegel“ reported.

The name of the yacht stands for the Maori, the indigenous people of New Zealand, for the unrolling frond of the silver fern, the national plant. The luxury yacht can be seen on a video of the sailing channel “Dutch Yachting”.

The 127 meter long three-master is one of the longest and most expensive ships of its kind. The yacht is said to have been commissioned since 2018. The ship is manufactured by the Dutch mega yacht specialist Oceanco.

Bezos usually reaches for the stars with his projects. When building his yacht, however, he had to admit defeat to a bridge in Rotterdam. The historic Koningshaven Bridge (also called De Hef) was to be dismantled in the meantime for the transfer of the ship. After protests against the project, however, the yacht was moved to another shipyard for completion without its masts, which are up to 80 meters high.

