Amazon Introduces Digit: A Humanoid Robot Set to Revolutionize Work in Warehouses

Amazon’s new robots, called Digit, are set to revolutionize work in the company’s warehouses. These humanoid robots have hands, legs, and movement very similar to that of humans, allowing them to grasp, manipulate, and carry objects just like a human worker would.

Digit has been created by Agility Robotics and stands at a height of 1.75 centimeters, weighing 65 kilograms. It has enough strength to grab and carry objects up to 16 kilograms. Currently, Digit is being used to move packages in warehouses, but Amazon’s plan is for the robot to eventually handle entire trailers and even deliver packages to their destinations.

While the arrival of these humanoid robots represents a technological advance, it also raises concerns for Amazon’s workers. The integration of robots like Digit could have serious implications for the job security of human workers in the near future.

Amazon has been working on automation in its warehouses for several years, with plans to introduce drone deliveries in Europe soon. The company is now testing Digit in its warehouses in the United States, aiming to free up employees so they can offer better customer service. The robot’s human-like movement and capabilities make it ideal for assisting workers in various tasks.

Although Digit is not particularly fast or agile, it successfully carries out its assigned tasks. In addition to grabbing and moving objects, Digit can also navigate stairs, thanks to the flexibility of its legs.

This is not the first robot that Amazon has employed in its warehouses, but Digit is the first to imitate human movement. Currently, Digit mainly assists workers in the container recycling process, which is considered a tedious task. Amazon officials have stated that the intention is for robots to collaborate with workers rather than replace them, but only time will tell if this promise holds true.

The implementation of humanoid robots like Digit marks a significant step in the automation of Amazon’s warehouses. While it offers benefits in terms of efficiency and productivity, the potential impact on human employment raises important questions about the future of work in a rapidly advancing technological landscape.

