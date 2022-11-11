When Jeff Bezos launched deliveries in 48 hours seventeen years ago, it was the future. Now that Amazon travels at five billion packages a year and 13 million orders a day, the new frontier is delivery in one hour entrusted to drones. 100% electric, one meter in diameter and capable of carrying packages up to two and a half kilos, they will soon debut in Lockeford, California, and College Station, Texas. Yesterday at the Boston logistics center, the presentation of the Mk30 drone, which will enter service in 2024 and promises to solve the problems of noise, range and temperature resistance of the previous models: take-off completely vertically, straight to the destination, landing again vertically and in safety thanks to a camera that I check that there is nothing or nobody underneath. The transition from American tests to a diffusion on a global scale remains complex: how to do it, for example, in areas where drones are prohibited, such as the historic centers of some large Italian cities? “We have a continuous dialogue with legislators of other countries to understand what are the limits that we must respect. We want to do everything according to the law but – assures Calsee Hendrickson, Prime Air senior manager tech program and production of Amazon – it will be absolutely possible to deliver orders also in Italy ».

Technological breakthrough also arriving in the group’s logistics centers: Amazon has developed the new Sparrow intelligent robotic system (“sparrow”), which will allow the automation of handling, sorting and storage of products. They explain from Bezos’ group that this will free employees from the more repetitive and monotonous operations of assembly lines and improve the management of items in logistics centers. Sparrow collects objects of all kinds using a metal arm that lengthens and shortens in its parts to recognize even the thinnest packaging and place them in dedicated boxes to be then boxed. The staff just have to supervise their work: “Sparrow’s technology allows employees to be exempted from too monotonous tasks, the goal in the coming years is to reduce repetitive movements by 50% – explains Tye Brady, chief technologist of the group – allowing them to carry out higher level activities. A bit like when we are at home and we use robots like the dishwasher or the electric lawn mower to use our time in another way, to do things that improve our quality of life. We do not replace the workers, but we improve their operational capabilities ».