Amazon strengthens its legal commitment to counteract the activity of fake review brokers, filing its first European criminal complaint and its first civil suit in Spain in Italy. These two proceedings, along with 10 other new lawsuits recently launched in the United States – it is explained in a statement – aim to identify and block operators who currently manage more than 11,000 websites and social groups that feed the market for fake reviews on Amazon. and in other online stores in exchange for free money or products.

“Bringing these evildoers to justice through legal actions and criminal charges is one of the many important initiatives with which we protect customers so that they can shop with confidence – said Dharmesh Mehta, Vice President of Selling Partner Services at Amazon – In addition to continuing to innovating our systems for detecting and preventing fake reviews in our store, Amazon will relentlessly continue to identify the wrongdoers who fuel this market and take action against them. There is no place for fake reviews on Amazon or anywhere else in the industry ».

A real network of hired fake reviewers

Amazon’s first criminal complaint filed in Italy (and the first at European level), targets one of the leading brokers selling fake reviews. The broker identified would have created a network of people willing to buy products on Amazon and publish 5-star reviews in exchange for a full refund of their purchases. “Amazon’s decision to report this case to the judiciary demonstrates the company’s determination to stop those who profit by deceiving customers and sales partners. These conducts can integrate crimes for which imprisonment and fines are envisaged in Italy ”. Amazon also filed its first civil complaint in Spain against a fake review broker, Agencia Reviews.

Altroconsumo: initiative to be appreciated

The initiative of the e-commerce giant received the appreciation of Altroconsumo. «Like Altroconsumo, we have long been denouncing the growth of abusive reviews, that is, those promoted by subjects who promise an economic advantage in exchange for positive reviews, deceiving consumers in good faith. Therefore, we can only appreciate the initiative announced today by Amazon with the launch in our country of the criminal action against one of the main brokers of false reviews “, declared Federico Cavallo, Head of External Relations of Altroconsumo, who continues:” Already in 2019, with our investigation, carried out at a European level, we had highlighted the issue by calling into question various platforms to counter these offenses. Our commitment to consumer protection has never stopped in recent years and, indeed, we have decided to relaunch it with four complaints filed with the prosecutors of Bologna, Ivrea, Milan and Rome against the managers of websites and groups that offer services of boosting, i.e. the exchange of refunds in exchange for positive reviews.

Furthermore, to bring out the phenomenon in its entirety, we have sent a report to the Competition and Market Authority, asking to shed light on the possible unfair commercial practice underlying this trading of false reviews by professionals on some websites, on social networks and Telegram channels. We hope that, starting from these independent initiatives, consumer organizations and platforms will be able to continue the common commitment to stem a phenomenon that damages everyone ».