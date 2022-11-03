Amazon disaster on Wall Street, further demonstrating how for the Big Tech USA, with some exceptions, the golden times are now a distant memory. Amazon leaves the $ 1 trillion club: its market cap slips below $ 1 trillion.

The threshold was punctured yesterday, with the sell off that led the stock of the e-commerce giant founded by Jeff Bezos to capitulate by 5.9%, falling for the fifth consecutive session and collapsing at the minimum value since April 2020.

Result: the disposals have canceled almost all the gains that the title of the American giant had collected during the darkest period of the Covid-19 pandemic, which exploded in March 2020. That pandemic had made Amazon’s fortune and many other companies that had and still have the supply of online services as their core business.

People from all over the world forced to remain confined to their homes due to restriction and lockdown measures imposed by various governments they suddenly found themselves shopping online, shopping online, even doing fitness online (see case Platoon, illustrious Covid Winner 2020).

2020 ended speaking precisely of Covid Winner 2020 titles: titles of giants – but also minor hi-tech companies that had reported historic rallies, benefiting from a world in the lockdown phase.

Things started to change with the reopening of the economy: but the straw that broke the camel’s back was the deterioration of that same economy that had just returned to spring after the Covid nightmare.

Bottlenecks in supply chains e the invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s Russia of 24 February of this year have in fact changed again the connotations of the global economic situation.

The post-reopening recovery has given way to the boom in inflation, the surge in energy prices in particular, the natural consequence of the #caroenergia and #carobollette crisis and the lower propensity to shop: therefore, to the slowdown in consumption and the economy, which should intensify in 2023 to take the name of recession or hard landing, while central banks around the world launch merciless attacks against inflation, inevitably opening cracks in GDP growth as well.

Amazon, golden times behind. And the quarterly has disappointed

In summary, as in the case of the other Big Tech, Amazon has discounted the weakening of the economy, the increase in inflation and the phase of the rate hike launched by central banks, primarily the Fed, the Bank of England and the ECB.

The trend of the stock certifies the flight of investors which, in the case in question, became more intense after the publication of the quarterly, with which Amazon has known to forecast, for the current quarter (fourth quarter, also known as the shopping quarter). holiday), a growth in turnover of just 2-8% on an annual basis, lower than the consensus expectations.

Immediate reaction of actions which, after the disclosure of the quarterly report, sank by 19%, then continuing to point downwards.

On the other hand, on the occasion of the publication of the accounts, it was also learned that the cloud division of the American giant, Amazon Web Services, reported a turnover worse than estimated.

The sells were inevitable, which caused Amazon’s market capitalization to slide below the $ 1 trillion mark for the first time since April 2020.

Big Tech Usa: in 2022 only Meta is worse than Amazon

Since the beginning of 2022, Amazon’s balance sheet has been disheartening: the stock has slipped by 42% and is about to conclude the worst year since 2008, when it suffered a 45% loss.

The only year worse than that of the financial crisis was for Amazon 2000, on the occasion of the dot-com bubble burstor even the dot-com crash, when capitalization collapsed by 80%.

Amazon confirms itself as the second worst title in the Big Tech group: the scepter belongs to Meta Platformsthe former Facebook led by Mark Zuckerberg, who saw the title drop by 72% since the beginning of the year, also thanks to Mark Zuckerberg’s metaverse obsession.

The Big Tech crisis was also confirmed by the financial statements released by other US titans of the caliber of Alphabet e Microsoft which highlighted, in particular, the decline in digital ad revenue, linked to the sharp slowdown in the global economy.

An alert to this effect had been launched on the markets, even earlier, by the company known for its SnapChat messaging APP, or Snap, which had written the following in black and white:

“We are finding that our advertising partners in many industries they are reducing their marketing budgetsespecially in the face of headwinds of the operating environment, cost pressures due to inflation ”.