Listen to the audio version of the article

Turn to Amazon for Wednesday’s best Champions League match. Also for the next three years. The Seattle giant has formalized the indiscretion that already appeared over the weekend (see The sun 24 hours on newsstands February 18). In short, for football fans who are not yet familiar with Amazon’s on-demand streaming platform – difficult in reality given that already in this three-year period for Wednesday matches Prime Video cannot be ignored – there is no alternative to making it familiar .

Also from 2024 onwards

«From 2024 – recalls Amazon in a note – the offer will include 18 live and exclusive matches per season always starring an Italian team, if qualified, from the group stage to the semi-finals. Prime Video has broadcast some of the most important European matches of Italian football of the last two seasons, including Barcelona-Inter and Juventus-Chelsea».

An even more delicious bite from the next three years that Amazon has decided not to give up. After all, as recalled from Seattle, «from the 2024/25 season, the UEFA Champions League will move from the current format to 36 participating clubs and will be played with a new championship phase and a further knockout round which will bring even more high level to all football fans.

The change of the formula for the Champions League

To date, the scheme has 32 teams competing for 8 groups. In this context, after 6 matches played by each team in each group, 3 away and 3 away, the first two of each group move on to the knockout stages for direct matches. After 2024 there will be more teams (they will rise to 36). And no more classic groups, but 4 “groups of different levels” of 9 teams each and 8 matches played by each team. Therefore, each team, regardless of the level it is at, will play 2 matches with teams from each of the 4 pots. Total games will grow from 125 to 189 for a leaderboard based on the number of games won and lost. Whoever qualifies within position 1-8 goes directly to the round of 16. For those who finish between 9 and 24, there will be an additional qualifying round with a return leg with 8 winners going on and 8 leaving the competition. For all the others, elimination will remain between 25th and 36th position. From the round of 16 onwards there are 16 teams as before and the competition remains unchanged.

The offer runs until 2023-24

In Italy, to date, Sky has secured all of the Champions League except for the 16 best Wednesday night matches available only on Amazon Prime Video. Mediaset then obtained the free-to-air exclusive of the best match on Tuesday and for the grand final as well as being able to stream the other 104 matches on Infinity Plus (from which the 16 Amazon matches are always excluded).