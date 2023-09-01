Amazon: Passive Income Through ChatGPT Books

Chris Rawson and Angelina Stanzione publish books on topics popular on Amazon KDP. Chris Rawson and Angelina Stanzione

Angelina Stanzione and Chris Rawson started selling non-fiction books on Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing in 2019.

They hired ghostwriters to create the initial drafts, but replaced them with ChatGPT this year.

The couple, who quit their jobs after six months, shared how they built up the largely passive income.

Authors who publish themselves do not necessarily need a brilliant idea for a novel – or even for writing their own books. Chris Rawson and Angelina Stanzione, both 28, searched Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing (Amazon KDP) for popular topics and hired ghostwriters — and later AI — to create their non-fiction books.

The couple has published 29 non-fiction books on Amazon KDP in four years – 17 of which are also available as audiobooks on Audible.

When they decided to try Amazon KDP in 2019, Rawson wanted to quit his job as a physical therapist, and Stanzione was reluctant to pursue a full-time job while she pursued her master’s degree.

Speaking to Insider, Stanzione explained that they wanted to have more time to travel between the US, where her family lives, and the UK, where the couple lives. “We wanted to travel more, have our own hours, and possibly make more money than we would in a nine-to-five job,” she said.

With non-fiction books it was easier to appeal to readers

The couple used Amazon KDP to search for keywords and topics that were popular with readers, but focused on those that had fewer books.

They chose non-fiction over fiction because it was easier to engage with readers, says Stanzione. A romance novel, for example, is difficult to find because the search term is vague and there are more results to compete with.

“For non-fiction, customers are typically looking for how-to guides or DIY books. When a customer wants to know how to build a log cabin, they type in ‘how to build a log cabin’ on Amazon,” she told Business Insider.

On their first try, they decided to publish a book about growing mushrooms. Rawson said that while they’re not experts in the field, their research showed the book could sell well. They researched this topic for three months.

When they felt they had a thorough understanding of the subject, they drafted the book and hired a ghostwriter they found through Upwork, who completed the book in five weeks.

One book costs about $900 to make

They paid the ghostwriter $600 and spent $150 on formatting the book and $150 on the cover. After publishing the book on KDP in e-book and paperback, they started getting sales numbers within a few weeks.

Rawson and Stanzione published two more non-fiction books and earned $5,000 in KDP royalties in their first four months on the platform.

Advertising paid off

Stanzione and Rawson pay for ads on Amazon KDP but do not advertise externally. They said they spend between 25 and 30 percent of their budget on advertising within KDP, where they pay to have their content sponsored and therefore appear higher in search results.

Instead of paying for ads up front, Rawson and Stanzione pay Amazon every time a potential reader clicks on the ad.

“The percentage you spend on advertising decreases relatively as your book becomes better known and the more reviews you get. That’s what we found,” Rawson said.

Amazon can print and ship books

According to the couple, paperbacks make up about 90 percent of sales. But you have to factor in the cost of printing, which is 20 to 30 percent of a book’s cost, depending on length, Rawson said.

However, printing and shipping books through Amazon means they don’t have to carry warehousing and a book is only printed when a customer orders it.

Longer books mean higher printing costs, so the Rawsons try to strike a balance between the length of a book and the information it contains.

Her “sweet spot” is typically between 30,000 and 35,000 words, according to Rawson.

No overnight success

When they started, Stanzione worked on the company during the day while she studied for her master’s degree, and Rawson spent a few hours after work on it.

After six months, Rawson quit his job to start the company. Although they had more time to focus on business, they said they preferred to wait until they made more money from KDP.

After working full force for four months, they were able to retire and travel to the United States.

Working with chat GPT has its downsides

For three years they worked with ghostwriters they found through websites like Urban Writers and HotGhostWriter. When ChatGPT launched in November, they initially saw it as a threat, but after realizing that generative AI would only improve, they decided “that we can learn to adapt and use it — but with caution.” ‘” says Stanzione.

They use the chatbot to write an outline based on the topics they choose. The couple edits the outline based on their own research and then feeds it back into ChatGPT section by section to write the book based on the outline.

They are working on making the AI-generated text sound more “human” and fact-checking. They edit themselves and use another AI tool called SEO.AIto improve search engine optimization.

Stanzione says these steps are important because the pair have seen other books that are “so obviously written by AI and the reviews are all terrible.”

Still, replacing ghostwriters with the chatbot has proven lucrative. “In the last six months, our costs have fallen sharply because of this alone,” says Stazione.

Now her KDP business income is almost passive

The couple made $34,500 from KDP and $5,000 from audiobook royalties in three months. They spend about two to three hours a day on KDP.

Through Audible, owned by Amazon, they’ve turned 17 of their popular books into audiobooks. They spend between $300 and $350 to hire a voice artist for the books they upload to the platform, where they are checked for audio quality and made available for listeners to download.

Rawson estimates that the couple puts about 20 to 30 percent of their royalties back into the new book publishing business.

In late August, Rawson told Business Insider that they had just returned to the UK after a month of distance learning in Spain and would be traveling to the US in September.

Stanzione said they are glad they have a little time to work on their travels. “It’s nice to have that freedom and not have to worry about reporting to your boss or giving up your salary because you want to take some time off,” she said.

