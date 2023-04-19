Home » Amazon, plan to cut 9,000 employees: layoffs in advertising units are starting
Amazon, plan to cut 9,000 employees: layoffs in advertising units are starting

Amazon, plan to cut 9,000 employees: layoffs in advertising units are starting

Amazon has announced it has begun layoffs in its Amazon Ads advertising division as part of its previously disclosed plan to cut 9,000 employees.

The American e-commerce giant had already laid off 18,000 employees after the announcement of a previous cut plan communicated in November and January.

In an email sent to the advertising division’s workforce, Amazon said the layoffs will begin on June 20, or July 17 for employees residing in New York and New Jersey, following a transition period of 60-90 days, during which the personnel involved will be given the opportunity to look for another job position within the company.

It is currently unclear how many employees in the advertising division will be affected by the cuts.

