Amazon (AMZN.US) plans to hire 150,000 seasonal workers, unchanged from last year, despite slowing sales growth and an expected less active holiday shopping season. Amazon typically hires large numbers of temporary workers at this time of year to help its warehouses store, pack and ship goods. Amazon said in a statement that employees can earn an average hourly wage of more than $19, depending on their position and location in the U.S.

Walmart Inc. previously decided to hire about 40,000 seasonal workers this year, down from 150,000 in 2021.

During the pandemic, Amazon has ramped up hiring in response to a surge in orders from home-going shoppers. When consumers returned to their usual shopping habits this year, Amazon found itself with too many workers and facilities.

Amazon has since closed, delayed or abandoned plans to build dozens of warehouses in the U.S. and Europe, according to reports last September. Amazon said it also eliminated nearly 100,000 employees between March and June — mostly through layoffs — the largest quarterly drop in its history.

U.S. online sales will grow just 9.4% this year to $1 trillion, the first time growth has slipped into single digits, according to Insider Intelligence. Insider Intelligence lowered its previous annual forecast in June. Amazon’s spending will reach $400 billion, up 9%, the company said, at a slower pace than the industry as a whole.