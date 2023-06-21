Amazon Prime Day 2023: How much is the discount day worth?

PR/Business Insider

The shopping calendar is full: campaigns such as Singles’ Day, Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday or conventional seasonal sales alternate with each other almost every month. A day dedicated to everything Amazon Prime members* marked in red is Amazon Prime Day. This is an exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime members*. Fat discounts and attractive deals then tempt eligible customers with Amazon Prime into a buying frenzy. But is it worth it?

Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Just because Amazon says something is on sale doesn’t mean you can’t find a cheaper price for it. Although that might actually be tricky on Prime Day, as our research shows the savings here are particularly big. Compared to events like Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday or Singles’ Day, you save the most on Amazon Prime Day. How big are the discounts on average?

27 percent cheaper: Prime Day is so worth it

Average Savings on Prime Day: 27 percent (Source: Elena Ulrich from “BILLIGER.DE”) Average saving on Cyber Monday: 21 percent (Source: Ted Donath of “Honey”) Average Savings on Black Friday: 18.5 percent (Source: Ted Donath of “Honey”) Average Savings on Singles‘ Day: 15.5 percent (What: Daniel Zipser von McKinsey & Company)

This is how you save on Prime Day

In this respect, Prime Day can be very worthwhile. In addition, unlike Singles’ Day (November 11), Black Friday (Friday after the last Thursday in November) and Cyber ​​Monday (Monday after Black Friday), Prime Day does not take place in autumn but in summer. In this respect, it is not in direct competition with the other discount campaigns.

In order not to miss a deal at the shopping event (or to make annoying bad purchases), we recommend that you follow our Prime Day tips. Among other things, you will find out why you should definitely compare prices, create a shopping list and keep an eye on lightning deals on Prime Day.

When does Prime Day 2023 take place?

The date for Amazon Prime Day 2023 has finally been set. The discount campaign will be held again on a Tuesday and Wednesday in mid-July. The exact dates: Prime Day begins on July 11, 2023 and ends on the following July 12, 2023.

This is how last Prime Day went

A look at the figures from the previous year provides a small foretaste of how much worthwhile Prime Day 2023 could be. According to one, this was the past Prime Day Amazon press release the most successful Prime Day in the company’s history to date. So have Prime members* bought more than 300 million products worldwide – in the previous year it was “only” 250 million. This saved them a total of $1.7 billion (€1.56 billion).

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

