Amazon Prime Day 2023: How much is the discount day worth?

The shopping calendar is full: campaigns such as Singles’ Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday or conventional seasonal sales alternate with each other almost every month. A day dedicated to everything Amazon Prime members* marked in red is Amazon Prime Day. This is an exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime members*. Fat discounts and attractive deals then tempt eligible customers with Amazon Prime into a buying frenzy. But is it worth it?
Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?
Just because Amazon says something is on sale doesn’t mean you can’t find a cheaper price for it. Although that might actually be tricky on Prime Day, as our research shows the savings here are particularly big. Compared to events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Singles’ Day, you save the most on Amazon Prime Day. How big are the discounts on average?
27 percent cheaper: Prime Day is so worth it
- Average Savings on Prime Day: 27 percent (Source: Elena Ulrich from “BILLIGER.DE”)
- Average Savings on Cyber Monday: 21 percent (Source: Ted Donath of „Honey“)
- Average Savings on Black Friday: 18.5 percent (Source: Ted Donath of „Honey“)
- Average Savings on Singles‘ Day: 15.5 percent (What: Daniel Zipser von McKinsey & Company)
This is how you save on Prime Day
In this respect, Prime Day can be very worthwhile. In addition, unlike Singles’ Day (November 11), Black Friday (Friday after the last Thursday in November) and Cyber Monday (Monday after Black Friday), Prime Day does not take place in autumn but in summer. In this respect, it is not in direct competition with the other discount campaigns.
In order not to miss a deal at the shopping event (or to make annoying bad purchases), we recommend that you use our Prime Day tips to consider. Among other things, you will find out why you should definitely compare prices, create a shopping list and keep an eye on lightning deals on Prime Day.
This is how last Prime Day went
A look at the figures from the previous year provides a small foretaste of how much worthwhile Prime Day 2023 could be. According to one, this was the past Prime Day Amazon press release the most successful Prime Day in the company’s history to date. So have Prime members* bought more than 300 million products worldwide – in the previous year it was “only” 250 million. This saved them a total of $1.7 billion (€1.56 billion).
It is not yet clear when Prime Day 2023 will take place. Amazon will probably hold the discount campaign again in the first half of July on a Tuesday and Wednesday. Accordingly, Prime Day could fall on July 11 and 12, 2023. As soon as the date for the event has been confirmed, we will inform you about it here!