Amazon Prime Day 2023: How much is the discount day worth?

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

The shopping calendar is full: campaigns such as Singles’ Day, Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday or conventional seasonal sales alternate with each other almost every month. A day dedicated to everything Amazon Prime members* marked in red is Amazon Prime Day. This is an exclusive shopping event for Amazon Prime members*. Fat discounts and attractive deals then tempt eligible customers with Amazon Prime into a buying frenzy. But is it worth it?

read too Prime Day 2023 without Prime: How you can take part in the shopping event without Amazon Prime



Is Amazon Prime Day worth it?

Just because Amazon says something is on sale doesn’t mean you can’t find a cheaper price for it. Although that might actually be tricky on Prime Day, as our research shows the savings here are particularly big. Compared to events like Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday or Singles’ Day, you save the most on Amazon Prime Day. How big are the discounts on average?

read too Amazon Prime Day 2023: Everything you should know about the discount campaign



27 percent cheaper: Prime Day is so worth it

Average Savings on Prime Day : 27 percent (Source: Elena Ulrich from “BILLIGER.DE”)

: (Source: Elena Ulrich from “BILLIGER.DE”) Average Savings on Cyber Monday : 21 percent (Source: Ted Donath of „Honey“)

: (Source: Ted Donath of „Honey“) Average Savings on Black Friday : 18.5 percent (Source: Ted Donath of „Honey“)

: (Source: Ted Donath of „Honey“) Average Savings on Singles‘ Day: 15.5 percent (What: Daniel Zipser von McKinsey & Company)

This is how you save on Prime Day

In this respect, Prime Day can be very worthwhile. In addition, unlike Singles’ Day (November 11), Black Friday (Friday after the last Thursday in November) and Cyber ​​Monday (Monday after Black Friday), Prime Day does not take place in autumn but in summer. In this respect, it is not in direct competition with the other discount campaigns.

In order not to miss a deal at the shopping event (or to make annoying bad purchases), we recommend that you use our Prime Day tips to consider. Among other things, you will find out why you should definitely compare prices, create a shopping list and keep an eye on lightning deals on Prime Day.

read too You can save a lot on Amazon Prime Day – if you follow these 6 tips



This is how last Prime Day went

A look at the figures from the previous year provides a small foretaste of how much worthwhile Prime Day 2023 could be. According to one, this was the past Prime Day Amazon press release the most successful Prime Day in the company’s history to date. So have Prime members* bought more than 300 million products worldwide – in the previous year it was “only” 250 million. This saved them a total of $1.7 billion (€1.56 billion).

It is not yet clear when Prime Day 2023 will take place. Amazon will probably hold the discount campaign again in the first half of July on a Tuesday and Wednesday. Accordingly, Prime Day could fall on July 11 and 12, 2023. As soon as the date for the event has been confirmed, we will inform you about it here!

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations