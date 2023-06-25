Amazon Prime Day 2023: These early offers are already available

PR/Business Insider

The Prime Day* is a two-day shopping event that the US online mail order company Amazon organizes for its Prime members every year. These are customers who have taken out a subscription to Amazon Prime and thus enjoy advantages such as free Prime shipping, access to the Prime Video streaming service and exclusive discounts. This also includes the numerous deals that are expected for Prime Day 2023. The service costs EUR 8.99 per month or EUR 89.90 per year. You can test Amazon Prime for 30 days free of charge and benefit from all the benefits that paying Prime members also have*.

Prime Day 2023 without Prime: How you can take part in the shopping event without Amazon Prime

How much you can save on Amazon Prime Day 2023

As part of the Prime Days* you can save a lot. The average Prime Day savings in the past was around 27 percent. Experience has shown that the reductions on Amazon items are significantly higher. Here you can expect discounts of 50 percent or more.

No wonder, then, that eligible customers have bought more than 250 million products in recent years. This emerges from a press release that Amazon published after Prime Day 2021.

Amazon Prime Day: How much is the discount day worth?

When is Amazon Prime Day 2023 instead?

As a rule, the Amazon Prime Day* always held in mid-July. In the pandemic years 2020 and 2021, however, alternative dates had to be found. Prime Day 2020 took place in October and Prime Day 2021 in June. In 2022, however, Amazon returned to its well-known Prime Day cycle. July 11th and 12th have been set as the date for Prime Day 2023.

The date for Amazon Prime Day 2023 has been set – what else should you know about the discount campaign?

These offers are available before Amazon Prime Day 2023

What is special about Amazon shopping events is that the online retailer never exactly sticks to the dates that they set themselves. The first deals and offers are often already live in the weeks before events such as Prime Day or Black Friday in order to drum up advertising for the campaigns and get customers in the mood to buy. Prime Day 2023 is no exception. There are already some early Prime Day deals available for those who can’t wait until July 11th and 12th, 2023.* Which deals can you secure before Prime Day 2023?

Four free months with Amazon Music Unlimited – this is how you secure the deal

Audible offer: Three months free and four additional deals for new customers

Amazon gives you 15 euros credit for Prime Day 2023 – this is how the deal works

Amazon Prime Gaming: The free games for Prime Day 2023

Join Amazon Prime

Leading up to Prime Day proper on July 11th and 12th, 2023, we’ll be continually updating and expanding this article to bring you the latest early deals. Although you don’t need a Prime membership for most early deals, we still recommend that you start your free trial month as soon as possible*. This is how you prevent yourself from going empty-handed on Prime Day 2023.

You can save a lot on Amazon Prime Day – if you follow these 6 tips

Entertainment offers for Prime Day 2023

What else you should know about Prime Day 2023

All Prime Day deal recommendations

