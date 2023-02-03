Home Business Amazon: quarterly and guidance not convincing. 2022 revenue grows at the slowest pace since landing on Wall Street
Business

Amazon announced quarterly earnings that it reported earnings per share of 3 cents and revenue of $149.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022, better than the $145.2 billion expected, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv.

It is not clear whether the EPS of 3 cents can be compared to the 18 cents per share expected by the consensus.

The American e-commerce giant has announced guidance that does not convince the markets, forecasting a turnover of between $121 billion and $126 billion for the first quarter of 2023, growing on an annual basis between 4% and 8%, compared to the $125.1 billion expected by analysts.

The stock fell 5% in afterhours trading on Wall Street, discounting full-year 2022 revenue data, which indicated a 9% growth rate, the lowest since Amazon went public.

