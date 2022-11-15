Amazon is ready to send home about 10,000 employees, with the official announcement that it should arrive this week. This is what the New York Times reported, citing sources close to the dossier.

Not just Elon Musk’s new Twitter, who literally laid off half the workforce of the newly acquired microblogging firm overnight, and Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta, who announced the cut of 11,000 employees, or roughly 13%. of the workforce.

Even the US e-commerce giant is on the verge of sending 10,000 employees home, confirming the crisis in the hi-tech sector, which is facing the slowdown in the economy, rising interest rates and stubborn inflation which curbs the propensity to consume.

According to rumors reported by the New York Times, the layoffs will affect Amazon’s Alexa division, as well as Amazon’s retail and human resources divisions. The Wall Street Journal specifically reported that Alexa, which manufactures the Echo hardware and related software, reports a loss of up to $ 5 billion annually.

The 10,000 people who will be sent home represent approximately 1% of Amazon’s global workforce of 1.5 million employees.

The NY Times reports that the final number of planned layoffs may change before the official announcement. Amazon had already announced a hiring freeze on November 3.

The AMZN stock reports a slight increase in the premarket, of just 0.10%, in Wall Street trading.