Amazon Requires Employees to Work In-Person for Promotion

Amazon Issues New Requirement for Promotion

Amazon has recently informed its employees that in order to be considered for a promotion, they must meet the requirement of working in person at least three days a week. This announcement comes at a time of strong internal resistance to abandoning teleworking.

Barbara Agrait, a spokesperson for Amazon, explained in an e-mail to EFE, “Like any company, we hope that employees who are being considered for a promotion comply with the company’s alignments and policies.” This statement was made in response to questions about the teleworking issue.

Employees who do not work in person three or more days a week will only be considered for promotion if their case is additionally approved by a manager. However, it is important to note that before the pandemic, administrative workers could request to work remotely, and each case was evaluated by the company.

Tensions between Amazon and its workers have been escalating since February, when the company ordered its 350,000 employees to return to in-person work starting in May. This decision led to thousands of workers signing a petition against the mandate and even calling for a strike to ask the company for more flexibility with remote work.

In July, leaked messages revealed that Amazon had proposed making employees sign a “voluntary resignation” if they did not return to the in-person centers where their teams work. Additionally, the technology company has conducted personnel cuts following the pandemic boom, laying off 27,000 workers in its cloud computing, advertising, and retail divisions, among others.

Amazon has also been vocal about its opposition to the unionization of its employees for many years, stating that it prefers to maintain a personal and non-mediated relationship with them. The company’s stance on remote work and its treatment of workers continue to be a point of contention and concern among employees and labor advocates.