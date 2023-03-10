Home Business Amazon, revenue down for the first time in Europe. Meta fires again
Amazon slows down in Europe: in 2022 revenues of 50.8 billion against 51.3 in 2021

A sharp slowdown for Amazon, which in Europe slows down its run for the first time with its main subsidiary, Amazon Eu. In 2022, in fact, Jeff Bezos’ hub closed with revenues of 50.8 billion against 51.3 billion in 2021; and according to what the Corriere della Sera the Luxembourg-based retail parent company’s loss tripled to $3.4 billion last year. Since it was created in 2004 (among other things, the birth date of Facebook), its ride had been uninterrupted.

Meta, Zuckerberg to cut thousands of jobs

Meanwhile in the US Mark Zuckerberg is preparing to sacrifice thousands more jobs from Meta, the company that owns Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp. One more blow of the scissors, second Republicafter the cut of 11,000 employees (13% of the total) already announced last November.

