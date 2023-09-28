Amazon Seeks 250,000 New Employees for Hiring Bonuses and Higher Wages this Christmas

Amazon Hiring 250,000 New Employees for the Holidays

Are you looking for a career change or some extra cash before Christmas? Look no further, as Amazon is ramping up its hiring efforts for the holiday season and is seeking approximately 250,000 new employees for both full-time and part-time positions.

The e-commerce giant has announced that the average salary for transportation and customer service employees in the United States has now risen to $20.50 per hour, marking a significant increase of over 50% in the past five years. This is great news for job seekers looking for opportunities in these fields.

John Felton, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon, expressed his excitement about the company’s hiring spree, stating, “The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon, and we are excited to hire an additional 250,000 people this year to help serve customers across the country.”

In addition to increasing wages, Amazon has invested more than $10 billion in hourly wages over the past five years and has made various improvements to worker benefits. The company has introduced a range of first-day benefits and signing bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 in some regions.

Workers in the customer service and transportation sector can expect their wages to increase by at least 13% over the next three years. This, coupled with the company’s expanding operations during the festive period and its partnership with e-commerce companies operating through their own websites, means that new hires can anticipate a busy workload in the coming months.

The available job roles at Amazon include those involving order storage, picking, packing, sorting, and shipping. Depending on the location, hiring bonuses between $1,000 and $3,000 may be offered to attract potential employees.

Furthermore, both new hires and rehires will receive enhanced workplace safety training. Amazon has implemented a specialized training curriculum, called Powered Industrial Truck (PIT), to prioritize personal and site safety. This training covers the operation of machines such as pickers, orderers, and forklifts.

If you are seeking employment opportunities or looking to switch careers, Amazon presents a promising option. With generous wages, hiring bonuses, and an extensive training program, this could be the perfect chance to join the Amazon workforce and make the most out of this holiday season.

