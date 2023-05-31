Amazon shop buyer: SellerX swallows important US rival

A consolidation is imminent among shop buyers. In order to actively shape this, SellerX takes over the US company Elevate Brands. And gets 60 million new capital.

Want to lead the consolidation among shop buyers: Brand collectors: The SellerX founders Philipp Triebel and Malte Horeyseck Sellerx

During the pandemic, VCs invested hundreds of millions in startups that bought up individual brands that were doing well on Amazon and bundled the processes behind them. The bet: Such companies could quickly become sales giants in the online boom spurred on by the lockdowns. But then everything turned out differently, with the end of the pandemic, the online boom flattened out again, and with it the prospects for the business of Amazon shop buyers. There are currently increasing signs of further growth.

As one of the German startups dedicated to this concept, For example, SellerX had to hire dozens of employees in the summer of 2022 quit. In the case of the competitor Berlin Brands Group, the market change was even clearer, a total of around 100 employees had to go there. Even then, it was clear that the highly financed companies were about to consolidate. This is the only way to achieve the hoped-for scaling effects.

Merger of SellerX and Elevate Brands

The Berlin shop buyer SellerX now wants to actively shape this consolidation process. The company, which was founded by Philipp Triebel and Malte Horeyseck in 2020 and received around 710 million euros (765 million US dollars) – also in the form of loans – is taking over the US competitor Elevate Brands from New York. According to SellerX, the merged company has a portfolio of over 80 brands with a total of 40,000 consumer goods, and sales will be over 400 million euros. The new SellerX Group will be managed by Triebel and Horeyseck, Elevate CEO Ryan Gnesin will hold the title of President in the group.

At the same time, the previous investors are pumping another 60 million euros into the merged company. Sofina is leading the round of financing, and the well-known VCs Cherry Ventures, Felix Capital and 83North are also participating. At the same time, the credit lines managed by Blackrock and Victory Park Capital were increased, and SellerX wants to use the additional capital to prepare for further acquisitions.

If you look at the financing volume, SellerX is the second largest shop buyer in the world after the takeover, as Bloomberg writes. Only the US model Thrasio, which prepared the market, is even bigger. Another huge player in this market is the Razor Group, which, like SellerX, comes from Berlin. It is striking that several large investors have invested in the two Berlin competitors, including Blackrock and Victoria Park Capital, such as the investment companies L Catterton and Upper90. A further consolidation step could be on the horizon here.

Will the next consolidation step follow soon?

The collapse in online purchasing behavior is also evident at the Razor Group. Investor BlackRock said in February that it had written down the value of Razor Group — contributing to the investment firm’s fourth-quarter net worth decline. To make it clear which sums are involved: Thrasio has raised a total of 3.2 billion euros, the Berlin Brands Group 1.2 billion euros and the Razor Group almost one billion euros. While only a portion of each is venture capital—besides loans—the pressure from investors to stay ahead of the competition to consolidate is evident.

What’s more: behind L Catterton, joint investor at SellerX and the Razor Group, is French billionaire Bernard Arnault. He co-founded LVMH in the 1980s and is its CEO and Chairman. The French luxury conglomerate owns a number of fashion, perfume, jewellery, watch and alcohol brands – including Luis Vitton, Marc Jacobs, Givenchy, Moët & Chandon, Fenty Beauty and Tiffany & Co. L Catterton’s strategy is to create companies bring together people who have experience with e-commerce players in different markets.