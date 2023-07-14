Home » Amazon: spending on the rise on Prime Day but under estimates
Business

Amazon: spending on the rise on Prime Day but under estimates

by admin
Amazon: spending on the rise on Prime Day but under estimates

During the 48-hour Prime Day organized by Amazon.com, online spending by American shoppers reached $12.7 billion. Despite a 6.1% year-over-year increase, the figure remained below Adobe’s estimates of 9.5% growth.

Also according to Adobe, more customers are turning to “buy now, pay later” services, a trend that signals growing consumer concern about the economy. “Consumers have been feeling the effects of persistent inflation and an uncertain economic environment for months,” said Vivek Pandya, analyst at Adobe. “This has prompted shoppers to look for more flexible ways to manage their spending, especially around Prime Day.”

Launched by Amazon in 2015, Prime Day was aimed at attracting new subscribers, willing to pay $139 a year to take advantage of discounted shipping, video streaming and other perks. Since then, many retailers, including Walmart and Target, have followed Amazon’s lead, offering their own discounts and helping to increase e-commerce sales at a time of year when consumers generally tend to cut back on purchases.

See also  It is reported that Tencent may officially announce the merger of Sogou Kandian recruitment has been suspended this week

You may also like

Russia: New figures show how badly the economy...

China’s Shipbuilding Industry Sets New Records: A Look...

Minimum wage, amendment by the majority to scuttle...

Confidence in Germany as a business location is...

Resolution 23 of 07/10/2023 – Authorization of expenditure...

Before and after photo: How Zuckerberg trained to...

Work, Calderone: “I don’t believe in the minimum...

Han Zheng Discusses Economic Cooperation with Standard Chartered...

Scholz only sees himself at the beginning of...

Discrepancy Between Retail Sales Statistics and Small Business...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy