Amazon: spending on the rise on Prime Day but under estimates

During the 48-hour Prime Day organized by Amazon.com, online spending by American shoppers reached $12.7 billion. Despite a 6.1% year-over-year increase, the figure remained below Adobe’s estimates of 9.5% growth.

Also according to Adobe, more customers are turning to “buy now, pay later” services, a trend that signals growing consumer concern about the economy. “Consumers have been feeling the effects of persistent inflation and an uncertain economic environment for months,” said Vivek Pandya, analyst at Adobe. “This has prompted shoppers to look for more flexible ways to manage their spending, especially around Prime Day.”

Launched by Amazon in 2015, Prime Day was aimed at attracting new subscribers, willing to pay $139 a year to take advantage of discounted shipping, video streaming and other perks. Since then, many retailers, including Walmart and Target, have followed Amazon’s lead, offering their own discounts and helping to increase e-commerce sales at a time of year when consumers generally tend to cut back on purchases.

