Amazon stops 200 million fake reviews

According to Amazon, that’s just the beginning. Eventually, the fake factories adjust their tactics as well. In order not to be exposed, they are now increasingly using social media and encrypted messaging services to place orders with users who then write fake reviews in exchange for money, free products or other incentives. In short: Uncovering and preventing review fraud is becoming more difficult – even Amazon cannot win this fight alone, writes Metha and calls for greater cooperation between business, consumer protection organizations and authorities “to stop these actors and send the clear message that they illegal activities to be stopped”.

In his view, a cross-industry exchange would be desirable — “including information about the tactics and techniques of these actors, who they target, what services they offer and how they proceed”. In addition, authorities should step up and “do more to use their existing enforcement powers to effectively crack down on providers of fake reviews.” In addition, according to Metha, “better controls for services that enable the transmission of fake reviews” are needed.