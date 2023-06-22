Home » Amazon sues FTC for its Prime service
Amazon sues FTC for its Prime service

by admin
Amazon sues FTC for its Prime service

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has filed a complaint against Amazon, alleging that the e-commerce giant misled consumers into subscribing to Prime, making the cancellation process complicated.

The consumer protection agency has filed a lawsuit in Washington state federal court, accusing the e-commerce giant of manipulating users into signing up for Prime, the subscription service that has an annual cost of $139 for benefits such as free express shipping, video streaming and access to 100 million songs.

According to the FTC, the process of canceling the Prime service would be difficult to trace and would require numerous steps.

The agency also argued that Amazon failed to provide the information investigators requested, taking more than 18 months to produce the materials requested by the FTC. The Federal Trade Commission says Amazon’s strategies violate a 2010 consumer protection law designed to protect online shoppers.

This is the third lawsuit the FTC has filed against Amazon in the past month. The company agreed to pay $30.8 million to settle allegations it failed to delete child data collected by its Alexa speakers and alleged privacy violations committed by its Ring devices. While not sharing the FTC’s allegations, Amazon has agreed to reach a deal to close the cases.

