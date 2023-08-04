Amazon surprises with high earnings – share rises | free press

In line with the hype, Amazon’s latest quarterly figures focused on the prospect of big business with artificial intelligence. But the core business caused a surprise.

Seattle.

Amazon made significantly better-than-expected earnings last quarter thanks to a rebound in online retail and austerity measures. The world‘s largest online retailer posted a profit of 6.7 billion dollars (6.1 billion euros). That was almost double what analysts were expecting. Amazon lost $2 billion in the same quarter last year.

The Corona years were like a roller coaster ride for Amazon. At the beginning of the pandemic, the business grew explosively in times of lockdowns and closed shops. Accordingly, Amazon needed more people. But then people ordered less again, and Amazon responded, among other things, with job cuts to reduce costs. The logistics network was turned inside out for this purpose.

The past quarter now shows how much Amazon has been able to stabilize its core business of online trading, especially in its home market. The trading platform’s revenue in North America rose 11 percent to $74.4 billion. Operating profit reached $ 3.2 billion – after red numbers of $ 627 million in the same quarter last year. The international business was able to almost halve the operating loss with a minus of 895 million dollars.

Profit in the AWS cloud division falls

At the AWS cloud division, a traditional moneymaker for the group, operating profit fell by six percent to $5.7 billion. AWS provides customers with computing power, software and storage space on the network – all things needed for artificial intelligence functions. Amazon wants to convince customers to use its cloud infrastructure for this. Already, AI and machine learning are a big part of AWS business. AWS revenue increased 12 percent last quarter to $22.1 billion.

So-called generative AI is at the center of the current hype surrounding artificial intelligence. Like the popular chatbot ChatGPT, it can create texts – or generate images from descriptions. The technology requires a particularly large amount of computing capacity. One wants to make AWS the long-term partner of customers in generative AI, said Amazon boss Andy Jassy. At the same time, “every single business area” at Amazon is working on its own applications with generative AI, he emphasized. Jassy hinted that the technology will also improve Amazon’s voice assistant Alexa.

Amazon’s consolidated sales rose 11 percent year-on-year to $134.4 billion. Operating profit jumped from $3.3 billion to $7.7 billion. Amazon’s figures exceeded analysts’ expectations. The stock rose by around 9% in pre-market trading on Friday.

The forecasts for the current third quarter also exceeded market expectations. Amazon assumes group sales of between 138 and 143 billion dollars. (dpa)

