Amazon buys iRobot, which became famous in 2022 with the Roomba vacuum cleaner. The company has a history of simplifying customers’ lives with innovative home cleaning products and has continued to innovate with all sorts of products, solving difficult problems to help customers make up for precious time in their day.

“We know that saving time is important and that housework requires valuable time that can be better spent doing something customers love,” said Dave Limp of Amazon Devices. “Over the course of many years, the iRobot team has demonstrated its ability to reinvent the way people clean, with incredibly practical and inventive products: from cleaning when and where customers want, avoiding the most common obstacles in the home, automatic emptying of the waste bin. Customers love iRobot products and I am excited to work with the iRobot team to come up with ways that make customers’ lives easier and more enjoyable. “

“Since we founded iRobot, our team has had a mission to create innovative and practical products that simplify customers’ lives by creating inventions like Roomba and iRobot OS,” said Colin Angle, president and CEO of iRobot. “Amazon shares our passion for making thoughtful innovations that empower people to do more at home, and I can’t think of a better place for our team to continue our mission. I am excited to be part of Amazon and to see what we can build together for customers in the coming years. “

Amazon will acquire iRobot for $ 61 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $ 1.7 billion, including iRobot’s net debt. Upon completion of the transaction, Colin Angle will remain CEO of iRobot.