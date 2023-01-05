Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN ) is cutting more than 17,000 jobs, according to people familiar with the matter. The figure is higher than the company originally planned and would be the largest layoff disclosed by a major technology company to date.

The Seattle-based company said in November that it would begin laying off its corporate workforce, mainly in its equipment business, recruiting and retail operations. At the time, the company expected job cuts to total about 10,000, but a person familiar with the matter said that number could change, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company began cutting thousands of those jobs last year.

The next cuts, which will bring the total to more than 17,000 jobs, will take place in the coming weeks, some of the people said. As of last September, Amazon had 1.5 million employees, a large number of whom worked in warehouses. The layoffs are primarily aimed at Amazon’s corporate workers, the people said.

