Home Business Amazon to cut more than 17,000 jobs, more than originally planned – WSJ
Business

Amazon to cut more than 17,000 jobs, more than originally planned – WSJ

by admin

Amazon.com Inc. ( AMZN ) is cutting more than 17,000 jobs, according to people familiar with the matter. The figure is higher than the company originally planned and would be the largest layoff disclosed by a major technology company to date.

The Seattle-based company said in November that it would begin laying off its corporate workforce, mainly in its equipment business, recruiting and retail operations. At the time, the company expected job cuts to total about 10,000, but a person familiar with the matter said that number could change, The Wall Street Journal reported. The company began cutting thousands of those jobs last year.

The next cuts, which will bring the total to more than 17,000 jobs, will take place in the coming weeks, some of the people said. As of last September, Amazon had 1.5 million employees, a large number of whom worked in warehouses. The layoffs are primarily aimed at Amazon’s corporate workers, the people said.

See also  Bank of Canada Expected to Raise Rates by 0.75% - WSJ

You may also like

RX 7900 XTX high temperature 110 degrees frequency...

China’s economy in 2023 – post-COVID recovery? –...

Lindbergh: renewal of the contract with Ricoh Italia...

Trade Republic: Offers 2% interest on deposits for...

Global Economic Uncertainty Continues to Grow – Xinhua...

Italy: December services PMI at 49.9 points, activity...

CES 2023 today’s summary: pragmatism returns to the...

Prudence on bonds and shares: the recommendations of...

The net outflow of funds from the two...

Tim: Cdp and Macquarie’s offer for Netco is...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy