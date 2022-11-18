A few days before Black Friday, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos launches a strange message to say the least, inviting American consumers NOT to buy cars, refrigerators, “everything” in the holiday shopping season, and by “keep your cash tight”, therefore the cash.

In an interview with CNN, which aired the same day he announced plans to give the majority of his wealth to charity, valued at 124 billion dollarsBezos put it this way:

“If you’re a consumer and you’re thinking about buying a big screen TV, maybe hold back, hold onto your cash, see what happens. Same thing with a refrigerator, a new car, anything. Simply risk less“.

The reason for such advice he gave himself:

“If we’re not in a recession right now, we probably will be very soon.”Amazon’s dad said after he said in a warning tweet posted last month that, “In this economy, the odds tell you to prepare yourself to face adversity“.

At the moment, Bezos is executive chairman of Amazonhaving left the CEO position in the hands of Andy Jassy last year.

Critics of the e-commerce giant didn’t wait to express their dissent towards Jeff Bezos, a man who transformed Amazon into an online shopping empire in the United States and around the world, becoming a billionaire.

There was no shortage of vitriolic posts on Twitter, in these hours invaded by tweets that speak rather of the end that Twitter would be doing, with the new owner and CEO Elon Musk, the number one of Tesla and SpaceX.

The hashtags are flocking #TwitterDown #RIPTwitter #TwitterOFFwho sound the death knell for the social network that is going into disarray.

Joshua Beckerthe guru of minimalism, however, did not fail to dedicate a tweet to Jeff Bezos on Twitter:

“IThe founder of Amazon advises Americans to postpone big purchases, such as those of TVs, refrigerators and cars. However, I haven’t heard any advice about not shopping on Prime Day or taking advantage of Black Friday deals.”

Founder of Amazon recommends Americans delay big-ticket purchases such as new TVs, refrigerators, and cars. I didn’t hear him mention refraining from Amazon’s Prime Day deals or Black Friday offers, but I recommend adding those items to your list as well.https://t.co/J1QtNxmVaS — Joshua Becker (@joshua_becker) November 14, 2022

And certainly the positive comments triggered by the news of Jeff Bezos’ choice to give most of his wealth to charity subsided somewhat after the New York Times and the Wall Street Journal released the rumors on monstrous layoffs, at Amazon, of as many as 10,000 employees, in what would be the largest workforce cuts in history.

An article by Marketwatch.com among those who released the Amazon founder’s No shopping advice, he pointed out, meanwhile, that, according to the projections of the National Retail Federation, US National Retail Federation, Americans will spend between 942.6 billion and 960.4 billion dollars this Christmas shopping season, over $889.3 billion (also in the wake of the inflation effect, with prices jumping everywhere).

Americans are also planning to go shopping even in the face of the debts they are accumulating.

Indeed, the latest report compiled by the New York Fed revealed that American households increased their debts at the strongest pace in the last 15 years, in the wake of the increasingly unbridled use of credit cards.

In particular, US credit card balance sheets grew overall by more than 15% compared to the same period of 2021, at the strongest pace in over 20 years, at 930 billion.

A Fed official commented on the figure by speaking of “a combination of robust consumer demand and higher prices”.

All this, in the face of the boom of annual rate APRwhat is applied on new credit card offers, which on average stood at 19.14%, in mid-November, according to Bankrate.com data, a level that beat the previous record of 19% set about 30 years ago.

The APR rate. it must be said, it is considered the most efficient rate for buying different loans, as it includes not only the interest expense but also other fees and this

