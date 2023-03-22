MILAN. The new frontier of scam calls is called «Amazon Trading». These are nuisance calls, with recorded voice, arriving at any time of day. This type of phenomenon is growing rapidly, explain the consumer associations. What is it about? The new telephone calls (but there are also banners and advertisements on social networks) offer services for the purchase and sale of shares on the stock exchange, with the promise of earning a fortune in a short time starting from minimal investments. The mechanism is new and very sophisticated. In fact, the name Amazon is put in the foreground, the US e-commerce giant that everyone knows. The popularity of the name causes many to pay attention and so the network takes off. “Be careful because it is a pure and simple scam” warns the Codacons which then explains: “Amazon itself, within its website, in the “Security and Privacy” section has specified that “Communications via e- emails, sms or telephone from Amazon never include requests for personal information and/or proposals for financial investments aimed at earning opportunities”. Last year, Conosob warned: “These proposals, the subject of advertising campaigns promoted by non- identified through the Internet and telephone, they are configured as scams, as they are not really attributable to Amazon and are aimed at acquiring personal data and/or sums of money from users”.

From Juventus to Poste Italiane up to Ferrari

There is not only the Amazon case. The new mechanism identified by the scammers is to rely on well-known brands including Juventus and Poste Italiane. “This is a very worrying new aspect – explains the lawyer. Anna D’Antuono of the Aduc -. In fact, the famous brands of companies listed on the Stock Exchange such as Amazon, Juventus, Ferrari and even Poste Italiane are used». With regard to Poste Italiane, Anna D’Antuono points out that telephone calls of this type invite you to make small investments with the Post Office to obtain a fixed monthly income, playing on the Stock Exchange listing of the stock. «We have verified that the broker who contacts you if you fill out the form, TradeLg, is licensed in the British Virgin Islands and therefore is completely abusive in Italy. It being understood that, unfortunately, even in the European Union there are very “easy” countries, starting with Cyprus» explains the lawyer.

The solutions

What to do then? It is possible to report the facts to the Agcm but the investigation times are long and the sanctions are not commensurate with the seriousness of the facts. Surely you need to be aware of the fact that this type of offer often hides traps and tricks, from phishing, i.e. the theft of personal data for fraudulent purposes, to real investment traps.

There are now many examples and reports to consumer associations are multiplying incessantly. «Carlo – tell the Aduc -. It is an example of what can happen if you listen to this type of invitation». It is an unemployed young man who has followed the instructions of one of these telephone brokers: he has opened a trading account with Liquidityx, a Greek platform. He immediately communicated that he had no experience. At first the investments went well, «and so they advised/convinced me to pay more money. At one point some investments quickly went negative and they told me to add more money to increase the margin. This brings me to a total of around 150,000 euros. Unfortunately it was not enough to support the negativity and I took everything ». The only trading strategy adopted by the platform was to add more and more money, with the promise of always being able to withdraw, until Carlo lost all of his savings. Without ever a document sent by the platform and therefore without the slightest possibility of verifying what was happening. Unfortunately that of Carlo is not an isolated story. Therefore, it is better to pay attention to these types of offers. And stop the conversation as soon as you find the type of message.