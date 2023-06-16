Amazon: UK Antitrust approves iRobot acquisition for $1.7 billion

The UK has greenlighted Amazon’s $1.7 billion acquisition of robotic vacuum cleaner company iRobot. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the deal would not cause competition problems in the UK market.

The deal still faces a thorough investigation by the Federal Trade Commission in the United States and a review by the European Commission in Brussels. The EU will decide by 6 July whether or not to launch a phase 2 investigation.

The deal between Amazon and iRobot, announced in August, raised competition and privacy concerns from tech advocacy groups as the e-commerce giant looks to expand the presence of Internet-connected devices in homes of people. Shares of iRobot jumped as much as 20% on market open, while those of Amazon fell 1%.

The authority said iRobot’s position in supplying robot vacuum cleaners in the UK is modest and it already has significant rivals. It also noted that the deal would not disadvantage Amazon’s competing smart home platforms and that the company would have no incentive to undermine its rivals on its retail platforms.