In the United States, the number of serious injuries among workers in Amazon warehouses is more than twice as high as in comparable warehouses of other companies. This emerges from a report by the Strategic Organizing Center. The union organization notes that injuries to Amazon employees are becoming more frequent and more serious. To do this, she evaluated data from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, an occupational safety agency that reports to the US Department of Labor.

Sea a recent report According to the Strategic Organizing Center (SOC) union coalition, the injury rate at Amazon warehouses in the United States was 70 percent higher than at warehouses of other companies in 2022. The report also found that the “serious” injury rate was more than double the serious injury rate at other warehouses.

According to the SOC, these results reflect a growing trend at Amazon facilities relative to other warehouses: injuries to Amazon warehouse workers in the US are becoming more frequent and severe, and Amazon facilities are becoming more dangerous.

The study is based on data submitted by Amazon to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration between 2017 and 2022. The agency is responsible for enforcing workplace safety laws and reports to the United States Department of Labor. In 2022, the rate of serious injuries among Amazon warehouse workers was 6.6 per 100 workers — more than double other warehouses, where the rate was 3.2 serious injuries per 100 workers.

Amazon responsible for half of serious injuries

SOC defined “serious injuries” as injuries that resulted in workers being unable to perform their regular job duties or being forced to stay away from work altogether. According to the SOC report, Amazon was responsible for 53 percent of serious injuries in the storage industry in 2022. The online giant employs 36 percent of US warehouse workers.

The rate of serious injuries at Amazon decreased slightly in 2022 compared to 2021. According to the SOC report, the rate was 6.9 serious injuries per 100 workers. However, both years saw an increase in serious injuries compared to 2020, when the serious injury rate at Amazon was 5.9 per 100 workers.

“The safety and health of our employees is and will always be our top priority and any claim to the contrary is unfounded. We’re proud of the progress our team has made and we will continue to work hard together to be better every day,” Amazon spokeswoman Kelly Nantel said in a statement emailed to Business Insider. She said the SOC results paint an “inaccurate picture.”

Amazon: Number of injuries down

Nantel said Amazon’s own safety report shows that since 2019, Amazon’s rate of reportable injuries has fallen by more than 23 percent and its rate of lost time injuries by more than 53 percent. Amazon said the company prefers to analyze those two metrics because they capture employee injuries, which “are the most severe and actually require time off work.”

Amazon called the SOC metric “severe injury rate” “misleading.” Because this metric would capture any injury—including major and relatively minor injuries like strains—as long as it can result in an employee having to take time off work or change roles.

In recent years, Amazon has come under increasing criticism in the US for its injury rate. Just a few months prior to this report, the company was fined $60,269 (€54,421) because conditions in the warehouses had resulted in a high incidence of back and joint injuries among workers. In late 2022, Amazon received 14 subpoenas from US federal regulators for failing to record injuries suffered by its employees.

High performance pressure in Amazon warehouses

With constant pressure to meet performance goals quickly, Amazon employees are also at increased risk of injury. Some Amazon employees who have sustained workplace injuries have found them crippling because they work in fast-paced conditions, Business Insider’s Katherine Long reported.

In a statement emailed to Insiders, Amazon denies claims that Amazon employees are expected to meet “quotas” and says that like any other company, the company has “performance expectations” of its teams.

“If there is ever a concern that a manager is abusing productivity policies or asking employees to prioritize productivity over safety, we immediately investigate and take appropriate action. Safety is our top priority at Amazon,” the statement said.

